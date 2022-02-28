KBS Poll: 53% of S. Koreans Against Relocation of Presidential Office

Photo : YONHAP News

A KBS poll finds that five out of ten South Koreans are opposed to President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol's plan to relocate the presidential office to the defense ministry compound.According to the survey of one-thousand adults conducted on Wednesday and Thursday, 53-point-eight percent of the respondents said they are against Yoon's relocation plan.Forty-point-six percent were in favor of the relocation.As for reasons for opposing the plan, over 38 percent cited "lack of sufficient review" of the plan, while 24-point-four percent said there is "no need" to relocate the top office. Twenty-two percent cited the high cost.Asked if Yoon will be good at state management, 52-point-one percent said he will, while 40 percent said he will not.The survey, conducted by pollster Hankook Research, has a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.Details of the poll are available on the website of the National Election Survey Deliberation Commission.