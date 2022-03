Photo : YONHAP News

The United Nations Security Council(UNSC) will convene a meeting on Friday to discuss North Korea's latest launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile.The Council said on Thursday that it will hold an open meeting at 3 p.m. on Friday at the UN headquarters in New York to discuss North Korea and non-proliferation issues.It will be the first time since 2017 that the UNSC holds an open meeting to discuss North Korean missile launches.According to Reuters, the United States, Albania, Ireland, France, Norway and Britain called for the meeting to discuss the latest missile launch by the North.The six nations reportedly requested an open meeting, saying that the missile launch is a clear violation of UN sanctions against the regime.