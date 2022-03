Photo : YONHAP News

Rep. Park Hong-keun has been elected as the ruling Democratic Party's(DP) new floor leader.The three-term lawmaker, who is considered close to the party's former presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung, was elected floor leader in a general meeting of DP lawmakers at the National Assembly on Thursday.The party held three rounds of voting to pick the new floor leader.Park won more than ten percent of the votes in the first round along with three other lawmakers. The party held a second round of voting but none of the four won a majority. In the final run-off ballot, Park Hong-keun beat Rep. Park Kwang-on.The party did not release the totals from the three rounds of voting.The new floor leader vowed to turn the DP into a strong opposition party capable of realizing reforms and improving the well-being of the people to meet public expectations.