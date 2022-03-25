DP Floor Leader: Rival Camps' Cooperation Depends on Yoon's Determination

Photo : YONHAP News

The new floor leader of ruling Democratic Party(DP) says the level of cooperation between rival camps depends entirely on President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol’s resolve and the stance of the main opposition People Power Party(PPP).Rep. Park Hong-keun made the remark during a meeting of the party’s interim leadership on Friday.He said that during a phone conversation with Yoon on Thursday, he requested that the president-elect actively communicate with the National Assembly as he vowed the DP’s cooperation on national welfare and security.Park said the first task for a newly-adjusted relationship between ruling and opposition camps is to ensure that the National Assembly serves the best interest of the public and undertake reforms in March and April.He said he plans to meet PPP Floor Leader Kim Ki-hyun at the earliest date possible to promptly begin negotiations on bills related to the people’s livelihood, including discussions for a supplementary budget bill.