Yoon to Discuss N. Korea's ICBM Test with Chinese President

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol is set to discuss response options to North Korea's latest intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) launch during his first phone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday afternoon.Yoon's spokesperson Kim Eun-hye said the gravity of the security situation on the Korean Peninsula following Thursday's ICBM test will likely be discussed during the Yoon-Xi dialogue.Pyongyang's latest firing of its ICBM has officially ended its self-imposed moratorium on long-range missile testing that had been in place since late 2017.Meanwhile, Yoon's spokesperson said the conversation is expected to lead to efforts in agreeing on basic principles and consensus for the development of bilateral ties, as the two sides celebrate the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations this year.She also emphasized that it is likely the first time that the Chinese president speaks to an incoming state leader, but declined to further comment on the possible reason behind Beijing's unprecedented move.