Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Nation Commemorates 55 Troops Who Died Defending Western Sea

Written: 2022-03-25 12:45:04Updated: 2022-03-25 15:46:29

Nation Commemorates 55 Troops Who Died Defending Western Sea

Photo : YONHAP News

The government held a ceremony on Friday to commemorate 55 naval officers who died while defending the western inter-Korean maritime border between 2002 and 2010.

During the memorial marking the seventh West Sea Defense Day at the Daejeon National Cemetery, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum issued a grim warning to North Korea over its latest intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) launch.

Calling Thursday's ICBM test a clear violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions, Kim pledged to defend peace on the Korean Peninsula based on a firm military readiness and a solid alliance with the United States.

The prime minister said history will not forget the courage, combative spirit and patriotism demonstrated by the fallen heroes as they served their duties with honor, pledging to accord them with due respect and support their families.

The annual commemoration was designated in remembrance of the troops who lost their lives during an inter-Korean naval skirmish in 2002, as well as the North's torpedo attack on the Cheonan warship and its shelling of the border island of Yeonpyeong in 2010.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >