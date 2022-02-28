Nation Commemorates 55 Troops Who Died Defending Western Sea

Photo : YONHAP News

The government held a ceremony on Friday to commemorate 55 naval officers who died while defending the western inter-Korean maritime border between 2002 and 2010.During the memorial marking the seventh West Sea Defense Day at the Daejeon National Cemetery, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum issued a grim warning to North Korea over its latest intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) launch.Calling Thursday's ICBM test a clear violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions, Kim pledged to defend peace on the Korean Peninsula based on a firm military readiness and a solid alliance with the United States.The prime minister said history will not forget the courage, combative spirit and patriotism demonstrated by the fallen heroes as they served their duties with honor, pledging to accord them with due respect and support their families.The annual commemoration was designated in remembrance of the troops who lost their lives during an inter-Korean naval skirmish in 2002, as well as the North's torpedo attack on the Cheonan warship and its shelling of the border island of Yeonpyeong in 2010.