Top Diplomats from S. Korea, Japan Condemn N. Korea's ICBM Test

Top diplomats from South Korea and Japan strongly condemned North Korea's latest intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) launch, while urging the regime to desist from escalating tensions.The joint condemnation was made on Friday during a phone conversation between foreign minister Chung Eui-yong and his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi.The two sides agreed that the ICBM test was a clear breach of United Nations Security Council resolutions, as well as a repudiation of Pyongyang's self-imposed moratorium on long-range missile launches since late 2017.The ministers agreed to closely cooperate with the U.S. in moves to censure the North, as the launch poses a serious threat to the Korean Peninsula, Northeast Asia and the international community.Still, they shared the view that the door to dialogue with the North must remain open.The vice foreign ministers from South Korea, the U.S. and Japan also spoke over the phone, discussing ways to enhance cooperation in response to the ICBM test, as well as the Ukraine crisis.