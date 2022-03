Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will attend an emergency United Nations Security Council meeting on Friday to discuss North Korea's latest intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) test.The foreign ministry said the country will take part in Friday's session as a directly invested party. It is not currently a member of the council.The latest session, scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. in New York, was called by six countries including the U.S., Britain and France.On Thursday, Pyongyang conducted the ICBM test, ending its self-imposed moratorium on long-range missile launches that had been in place since late 2017.