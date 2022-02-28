BAI: Inappropriate for Incumbent Admin. to Fill Open Posts

Photo : YONHAP News

The state audit agency said it would be inappropriate for the incumbent Moon Jae-in administration to fill two vacant posts at the agency towards the end of the president's tenure.The Board of Audit and Inspection(BAI) made the statement on Friday during its policy briefing by to president-elect Yoon Suk Yeol's transition team.The BAI questioned whether it was appropriate for the Moon administration to exercise its right to fill the positions when such actions would only cast doubt about political impartiality amid a presidential transition.The appointment of auditors falls under the purview of the president after recommendation from the agency chief.The agency added that, based on precedents, appointments at the tail-end of a president's term is appropriate only when the outgoing and incoming administrations come to an agreement.The position comes in the wake of an escalating tug-of-war between the president and his successor over personnel appointments and nominations.