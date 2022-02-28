Menu Content

CGV to Raise Ticket Prices for 3rd Time during COVID-19 Pandemic

Written: 2022-03-25 14:42:26Updated: 2022-03-25 16:57:47

Photo : YONHAP News

Multiplex CGV has announced that it will raise ticket fees for the third time since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020.

According to the company on Friday, it will increase movie tickets by one-thousand to five-thousand won starting April 1.

Tickets for regular 2D films will rise by one-thousand won to 14-thousand won on weekdays and 15-thousand won on weekends. Tickets to IMAX, 4DX and other premium theaters will increase by two-thousand won, with a five-thousand won increase for top-tier screening rooms such as Cine de Chef and Gold Class.

CGV said the latest hike, following a similar increases in October-November 2020 and April-June 2021, was inevitable as cumulative losses from the pandemic have caused a further strain on theater operation as well as the entire film industry.

The country's largest multiplex cinema chain reported cumulative operating losses in the domestic market of around 366-point-eight billion won in the past two years.
