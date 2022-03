Photo : KBS News

Seoul City will participate in a global lights-out "Earth Hour" campaign to show support for climate change concerns, turning off the lights of landmarks around the city.According to the Seoul Metropolitan Government on Friday, lights at the city's key landmarks such as City Hall, Sungnyemun Gate, Namsan Tower and Han River bridges will be turned off for an hour from 8:30 p.m. Saturday.Other large buildings, such as department stores and hotels, are encouraged to participate.The lights-out event is a part of the 2022 Earth Hour campaign to raise awareness about climate change.The annual event, involving 190 countries and held on the last Saturday of March every year, was launched by the World Wide Fund for Nature(WWF) and partners in Sydney, Australia, in 2007. Seoul has been a participant each year since 2008.