Yoon Calls for Review on Heavy Regulations on Owners of Multiple Homes

Photo : YONHAP News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol has called for a closer review on whether it is appropriate to impose heavy regulation on owners of multiple homes.Yoon made the call on Friday during a policy briefing by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport to Yoon's transition committee.In the briefing, Yoon said that the housing policy of the current government was revised 28 times, regardless of which housing price skyrocketed, largely because the series of policies ran against market dynamics.Yoon said that there are differing views on cracking down on owners of multiple homes, but that ultimately the issue is related to market principles.He said it's important that there should be a supply for demand, stressing the need for deregulating housing construction to that end.Yoon admitted that he normally does not take part in the policy briefings that his transition team receives, but he was motivated to attend the land ministry's briefing as the housing issue is an important one.