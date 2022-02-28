Menu Content

China Voices Opposition to US Sanctions on N. Korea

Written: 2022-03-25 18:22:42Updated: 2022-03-25 18:29:09

Photo : YONHAP News

China has voiced opposition to U.S. sanctions against North Korea over Pyongyang's recent launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin issued the position on Friday during a regular news briefing when asked to comment on Washington's latest sanctions against North Korea. 

The spokesperson said China has consistently claimed that dialogue and negotiation are the only appropriate solution to resolve issues involving the Korean Peninsula, adding any act that may exacerbate the situation is undesirable. 

The spokesperson hoped that parties concerned will remain calm and exercise restraint and swiftly resume dialogue.

He added that China will continue its constructive role to achieve denuclearization of the peninsula and to pursue a political resolution on peninsula issues. 

Earlier in the day, the U.S. State Department announced sanctions on one entity and one individual in North Korea, two entities and one individual in Russia and one entity in China for violating a U.S. weapons non-proliferation law.
