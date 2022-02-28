Yoon Calls on Xi to Closely Cooperate on N. Korea's Denuclearization

Photo : YONHAP News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol has urged closer cooperation from Chinese President Xi Jinping to achieve a complete denuclearization of North Korea, and to help ease tensions on the Korean peninsula.Yoon made the call on Friday during his first phone conversation with Xi.According to Yoon’s team, Yoon and Xi spoke on the phone for 25 minutes from 5:30 p.m.In the talk, Yoon reportedly said that the South Korean public is greatly concerned amid a rapid escalation of tensions on the peninsula and in the surrounding region due to the North's grievous provocation, in apparent reference to Pyongyang's test of an intercontinental ballistic missile on Thursday.Yoon and Xi agreed to closely communicate to meet in person soon after Yoon takes office on May 10.The president-elect also expressed hope that he will work closely with Xi together to enhance bilateral relations in the spirit of mutual respect and cooperation.The two sides also agreed to further expand substantive cooperation on various matters including that of global supply chains, health, climate change, environment and culture.