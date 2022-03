Photo : KBS News

Daily COVID-19 cases registered in the 330-thousands for a second day on Friday.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Saturday that 335-thousand-580 infections were confirmed throughout Friday, of which just 49 were from overseas.The tally is down by some 45-thousand from a week ago and 48-thousand from two weeks prior.Authorities believe the current wave has passed its peak and the caseload is gradually declining.Friday saw 323 fatalities, pushing up the death toll to 14-thousand-617. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-13 percent.The number of critically ill patients is up by 79 to one-thousand-164 as the figure stays above one thousand for 19 straight days.Over one-point-nine million people are recovering from COVID-19 at home.On the vaccination front, 86-point-seven percent of the population are double jabbed and over 63 percent have received a booster shot.