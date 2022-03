Photo : YONHAP News

Figure skater You Young has finished fifth in the women's singles at the International Skating Union (ISU) World Figure Skating Championships under way in Montpellier, France.In the free skate portion held Saturday, You scored 132-point-83 points. Combined with the earlier short program, she received a final score of 204-point-91 to finish fifth overall, the best performance at the world championships for a South Korean since Kim Yu-na.Fellow compatriot Lee Hae-in finished seventh with a score of 196-point-55, putting two South Koreans in the top ten for the first time. With the results, Korea has secured three berths in the women's singles at next year's event.The gold medal went to Kaori Sakamoto of Japan, the Beijing Olympics bronze medalist. Belgium's Loena Hendrickx finished second and Alysa Liu of the U.S. took the bronze.