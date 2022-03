Photo : YONHAP News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol's transition committee is holding a workshop Saturday to discuss policy tasks for the new administration.Workshop participants include committee chairman Ahn Cheol-soo, vice chair Kwon Young-se, subcommittee leaders and working level officials.Prior to the workshop, the transition team's deputy spokesperson Won Il-hee said that committee members will listen to lectures given by invited experts on how to advance the economy as part of efforts to formulate plans on state affairs.The workshop will include discussions in each division and the content will be unveiled in a later briefing.As the transition team earlier said it will finalize and announce policy goals by early April, the workshop will likely serve to further materialize an action plan on the president-elect's campaign pledges and the policy direction of the next government.