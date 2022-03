Photo : YONHAP News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday met with former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence in Seoul.According to an official familiar with the matter, the two held a two-hour breakfast meeting, also attended by pastor Kim Jang-hwan, who served as interpreter, and one other figure.Yoon and Pence are known to have discussed current global issues and ways to strengthen the bilateral alliance.Yoon reportedly stressed his firm principles regarding the alliance and vowed to strengthen relations more intensely, drawing a positive response from Pence.Another source said the two touched on international affairs in their casual, candid talks.Taking to Twitter after the meeting, Pence posted a picture with Yoon, calling him a champion for freedom. He said Yoon will strengthen the unbreakable bond between the two countries for generations to come.