Daily COVID-19 Cases Remain in 300,000s

Daily COVID-19 cases stayed in the 300-thousand range for the fourth consecutive day.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Sunday that 318-thousand-130 infections were reported throughout the previous day, including 43 cases from overseas. The total caseload came to eleven-million-815-thousand-841.The daily tally decreased by about 16-thousand from a week ago and some 32-thousand from two weeks ago.Authorities said the figure is slowly decreasing after passing its peak.The number of patients in critical care rose by 52 to one-thousand-216, remaining above one-thousand for the 20th consecutive day.The occupancy rate of ICU beds for critically ill patients nationwide also rose to 67-point-eight percent.Saturday saw 282 deaths from the virus, down 41 from the previous day. The death toll rose to 14-thousand-899 with the fatality rate standing at zero-point-13 percent.The number of home-treatment patients stands at over one-point-96 million as of 12 a.m. Sunday, up about 60-thousand from a day ago.