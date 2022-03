Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in and President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol will hold their first meeting after Yoon's election victory.Moon and Yoon will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday at the presidential office.Presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee and Yoon's spokesperson Kim Eun-hye made the announcement at the same time on Sunday morning in their respective press briefings.According to the briefings, the top office conveyed Moon's wish to meet with Yoon at an early date, to which Yoon gave a positive response, proposing the two sides have a candid talk without setting a specific agenda.The first meeting since Yoon was elected president will be held in the form of a dinner with Yoo Young-min and Chang Je-won, the chiefs of staff of Moon and Yoon, in attendance.The meeting comes 19 days after Yoon's election victory, which is the longest time taken for meetings between outgoing and incoming South Korean presidents.