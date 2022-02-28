China, Russia Discuss Korean Peninsula Issues

Photo : YONHAP News

China's top nuclear envoy met with the Russian foreign minister and discussed Korean Peninsula issues on Saturday, amid heightened tensions over North Korea's latest launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile.China's Special Representative on Korean Peninsula Affairs Liu Xiaoming tweeted on Saturday that he was very pleased to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.The Chinese envoy added that the two sides exchanged in-depth opinions about the situation on the peninsula and global issues of mutual concern.The nuclear envoy did not elaborate on details of the discussion, but is presumed to have talked about a diplomatic solution in relation to the North's latest ICBM launch.Liu, who is visiting Russia, met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov as well.After the meeting, the Russian foreign ministry said in a press release that the two sides held in-depth discussions on the current situation of the peninsula, including the North's ICBM launch, and expressed concerns about the latest developments in the region.