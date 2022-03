Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has issued a joint statement with 20 other countries and the European Union in calling for a halt to arms exports to Myanmar's military regime.According to Seoul's foreign ministry, the government issued the joint statement signed by Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong on Sunday on the occasion of Myanmar's Armed Forces Day.The joint statement urges all states to immediately stop the sale or transfer of arms, military equipment, materiel, dual-use equipment and technical assistance to Myanmar in line with a related United Nations General Assembly resolution.It also urges Myanmar's military regime to stop violence against people and restore the country's democracy.According to the ministry, the statement was issued to call the world's attention to the continued violence and atrocities against the public by Myanmar's military regime.