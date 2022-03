Photo : YONHAP News

Gasoline prices in South Korea are about 26 percent larger than the global average amid soaring oil prices after Russia's invasion of Ukraine last month.According to the energy price tracker "Global Petrol Prices" on Sunday, the average price of gasoline around the world marked one-point-33 U.S. dollars per liter as of March 21.The comparable figure for South Korea was one-point-68 dollars, or one-thousand-994-point-39 won, 25-point-nine percent larger than the global average.The local gas prices rose by nearly 300 won over the past three months from about 17-hundred won in mid-December.Gasoline prices in South Korea were the 42nd highest among 170 countries included in the data.In general, richer countries have higher prices while poorer countries and the countries that produce and export oil have significantly lower prices.