Photo : YONHAP News

The government has lifted caps on the purchase of COVID-19 self-test kits at pharmacies and convenience stores.The government earlier restricted the purchase of kits to five units per person at one establishment, but starting Sunday, people may buy as many kits as they wish.The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety also said on Sunday that manufacturers are now allowed to provide the kits in a small package of five units or less. Previously, they were required to provide them in a large package containing at least 20 units.The ministry said that it has come to lift these restrictions as distribution and supply of the kits have been stabilized.However, the ban on online sales will remain in place.The revisions will be effective until April 30.