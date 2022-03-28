Moon, Yoon to Hold First Meeting Monday after Election

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in and President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol are set to hold their first meeting on Monday evening, 19 days after Yoon's election victory.Moon and Yoon will meet over dinner at 6 p.m. at the presidential office's Sangchunjae, where state guests are received.Presidential Chief of Staff Yoo Young-min and Yoon’s Chief of Staff Chang Je-won will attend the meeting.According to the briefings by the two sides on Sunday, Moon and Yoon will have a candid talk without a specific agenda.While there is no set agenda, the discussions may include the use of a state reserve fund for Yoon's plan to move the top office to the defense ministry compound.Yoon's election pledge to seek a 50 trillion won supplementary budget and a possible pardon for imprisoned former President Lee Myung-bak may also be discussed in the meeting.The meeting comes 19 days after Yoon's election victory, which is the longest time taken for a meeting between outgoing and incoming South Korean presidents. Yoon and Moon were supposed to meet on March 16, but the meeting was postponed, saying more working-level preparatory consultations were needed.