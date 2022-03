Photo : YONHAP News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol will send a delegation to the U.S. next month to discuss the bilateral alliance, North Korea and other issues.Yoon's spokesperson Kim Eun-hye said on Sunday that Yoon has decided to send a delegation to hold "comprehensive and practical" consultations with the United States on major issues before the launch of his government.The delegation will be headed by Rep. Park Jin of the People Power Party and will comprise about five experts on relations between South Korea and the U.S.The spokesperson said the delegation will be formed next week and sent to the U.S. in April after consultation with Washington.The delegation will reportedly meet with officials from the Biden administration, Congress and think tanks.