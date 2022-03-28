N. Korean Leader Vows to Continue Development of Powerful Striking Capabilities

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has vowed to continue to bolster the North’s national defense capability, saying that real national defense requires powerful strike capabilities.According to the North's official Korean Central News Agency on Monday, Kim made the remarks during a photo session with officials who contributed to Thursday's launch of what the North claims was the Hawsong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM).Kim reportedly stressed that when a nation is equipped with formidable striking capabilities and overwhelming military power that cannot be stopped by anyone, it can prevent a war, guarantee its security and contain all threats and intimidation by imperialists.He added that his country will continue to develop formidable striking capabilities and equip its People's Army with them.Kim also said the North must be strong under any circumstances to defend peace and accelerate socialist construction free from any threat.North Korea launched a new ICBM last Thursday for the first time in over four years under Kim's order and guidance, saying that it was the Hwasong-17 ICBM.However, South Korea and the U.S. have reportedly concluded that the missile was actually a Hwasong-15 ICBM, an existing missile type first tested in 2017.