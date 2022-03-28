New COVID-19 Cases Fall Below 200,000

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases fell below 200-thousand for the first time in 25 days, indicating that the omicron variant has passed its peak and is starting to subside.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Monday that 187-thousand-213 infections were reported throughout the previous day, including 25 cases from overseas. The total caseload came to twelve-million-three-thousand-54.The daily tally plunged over 130-thousand from a day ago to fall below 200-thousand for the first time since March 3. The figure decreased about 22-thousand from a week ago and 122-thousand from two weeks ago.Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol said on Monday that the omicron variant has passed its peak and is beginning to subside slowly.Despite the sharp fall in infections, the number of patients in critical care rose by 143 to a new high of one-thousand-273. The figure remained above one-thousand for three straight weeks.Sunday saw 287 deaths from the virus, raising the death toll to 15-thousand-186. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-13 percent.The occupancy rate of ICU beds for critically ill patients nationwide rose to 70 percent as of 12 a.m. Monday.