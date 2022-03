Photo : YONHAP News

An analysis of state data finds that the average of household assets in the non-capital areas is about 40 percent lower than that of the capital region.Rep. Kim Hoi-jae of the Democratic Party released the findings on Monday after an analysis of data from Statistics Korea on the financial health of households.According to the analysis, total household assets in the country came to ten-point-31 quadrillion won last year.Over some ten million households in Seoul and the surrounding Gyeonggi Province and Incheon City held six-point-31 quadrillion won in assets, accounting for 61-point-two percent of the total.About ten-point-five million households in non-capital areas held four quadrillion won, 36-point-six percent lower than the figure for the capital region.