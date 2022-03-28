Menu Content

Written: 2022-03-28 11:35:10Updated: 2022-03-28 11:44:28

'S. Koreans Join Ukraine's Legion of Foreign Soldiers, Operating in Front-line Units'

Photo : YONHAP News

Some South Koreans reportedly joined a new Ukrainian legion of foreign soldiers, operating in the front-line units in the war against Russia.

Damien Magrou, a spokesperson for the International Legion for the Territorial Defense of Ukraine, confirmed the activities of South Koreans in front-line units during a recent interview with the Seoul-based Yonhap News.

Ukraine established the new brigade of foreign volunteers on February 27, three days after Russia's invasion. About 20-thousand foreigners from 52 countries are estimated to have joined the International Legion, an official unit of the Ukraine military.

The South Korean foreign ministry issued a warning in early March that citizens who enter Ukraine without permission are subject to criminal punishment and administrative restrictions.

On March 18, the ministry said that there are nine South Koreans in Ukraine and most of them appeared to have entered the country to join the fight.

The spokesperson of the International Legion confirmed that volunteers from many countries, including South Koreans, joined the brigade, while refusing to disclose the number of volunteers from each country.
