Yoon to Seek Pres. Office's Cooperation in Fulfilling COVID-19 Compensation

Photo : YONHAP News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol plans to seek the presidential office's cooperation and support for his pledge to further compensate people that suffered losses from the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing.Ahead of Yoon's long-awaited meeting with President Moon Jae-in Monday night, his spokesperson Kim Eun-hye said despite the absence of an agenda, the president-elect's top priority in fulfilling the executive duties is looking after people's livelihoods, adding that she expects the subject will be discussed.As for the required additional budget of 50 trillion won, the spokesperson said that the president-elect’s team believes the current administration will relate to its desire to lend a helping hand to the public in post-pandemic recovery and support its plan.Kim said that Moon and Yoon are also expected to discuss the alliance with the United States and protecting the nation from the North Korean ballistic threat in the aftermath of the recent termination of its self-imposed moratorium on long-range missile launches.