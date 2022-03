Photo : YONHAP News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol said the frayed Seoul-Tokyo ties could be restored through dialogue so long as political leaders, state officials and the people of both countries strongly push toward a future-oriented relationship.Meeting with Japanese Ambassador to Seoul Koichi Aiboshi on Monday, Yoon called for efforts from both sides to restore and improve their ties for the future.The president-elect, who had pledged to seek improved ties through the restoration of summit diplomacy during his campaign, also emphasized the need for sincerity-based communication to narrow differences.The Japanese diplomat, meanwhile, is reported to have referred to changes facing the international community, such as the fallout from the Russian invasion of Ukraine.