Photo : YONHAP News

The military confirmed that it has detected signs that North Korea is restoring its northeastern Punggye-ri nuclear testing facility that was partially demolished in 2018.Defense ministry spokesperson Boo Seung-chan said on Monday that unidentified activity, suspected to be a partial restoration, was spotted at one of the shafts.The latest signs suggested that two out of four shafts at the site have been undergoing restoration efforts.In May 2018, Pyongyang invited international journalists to witness the demolition of shafts two, three and four. The most recent activity reportedly involves shaft three.The ministry said military authorities from South Korea and the U.S. are closely coordinating to monitor the situation for signs of the North's possible resumption of nuclear testing.