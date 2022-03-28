Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Prosecutors Raid Samsung Electronics, Group Subsidiary for Alleged Unfair Business Practice

Written: 2022-03-28 14:28:52Updated: 2022-03-28 14:42:20

Prosecutors Raid Samsung Electronics, Group Subsidiary for Alleged Unfair Business Practice

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors raided Samsung Electronics and a Samsung food service subsidiary amid allegations of unfair business practices surrounding in-house cafeteria services.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office on Monday began the search at the headquarters of Samsung Electronics and Samsung Welstory to obtain data related to meal services for employees.

In June of last year, the Fair Trade Commission fined Samsung Electronics and four other group affiliates a combined 234-point-nine billion won for providing unfair favors to Welstory through illegitimate business deals.

The antitrust regulator filed complaints with the prosecution against Samsung Electronics and its former executive Choi Gee-sung for related charges.

Investigators are reportedly also looking into a possible connection between Welstory and the facilitation of Samsung Group heir Lee Jae-yong's overhaul of the group governance structure.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >