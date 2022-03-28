Prosecutors Raid Samsung Electronics, Group Subsidiary for Alleged Unfair Business Practice

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors raided Samsung Electronics and a Samsung food service subsidiary amid allegations of unfair business practices surrounding in-house cafeteria services.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office on Monday began the search at the headquarters of Samsung Electronics and Samsung Welstory to obtain data related to meal services for employees.In June of last year, the Fair Trade Commission fined Samsung Electronics and four other group affiliates a combined 234-point-nine billion won for providing unfair favors to Welstory through illegitimate business deals.The antitrust regulator filed complaints with the prosecution against Samsung Electronics and its former executive Choi Gee-sung for related charges.Investigators are reportedly also looking into a possible connection between Welstory and the facilitation of Samsung Group heir Lee Jae-yong's overhaul of the group governance structure.