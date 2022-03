Photo : YONHAP News

The military said authorities from South Korea and the United States are closely consulting on ways to respond to a possible resumption by North Korea of its nuclear testing.Speaking to reporters on Monday, an unidentified military official said the allies are reviewing response options for various scenarios.A ministry official also said the allies plan to consider all possibilities when developing a response, with deterrence the main priority.This comes after the military detected signs of the North restoring its northeastern Punggye-ri nuclear testing facility after it was partially demolished in 2018.Following Pyongyang's firing of an intercontinental ballistic missile last week, Seoul conducted a joint live-fire missile exercise. The Air Force also carried out rare training involving its radar-evading F-35A fighters.