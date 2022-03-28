President-elect: S. Korea, Japan, U.S. Need to Cooperate Closely to Respond to N. Korea

Photo : KBS News

President-elect Yoon Seok Yeol has emphasized the importance of close cooperation between South Korea, Japan and the U.S. in responding to North Korea.In a 25-minute meeting this morning with Japanese Ambassador to Korea Koichi Aiboshi, Yoon and the top diplomat discussed North Korea’s recent repudiation of its self-imposed moratorium on testing intercontinental ballistic missiles and nuclear weapons. Yoon said the three countries will need to closely cooperate to ensure that North Korea understands there is nothing to be gained with nuclear weapons.In response, Aiboshi expressed hopes to work closely with South Korea toward further stability and prosperity in East Asia as the North’s nuclear and missile provocations pose a great threat not only to the two countries but to the entire international community.The comments come as Yoon had pledged to seek improved ties with Japan during his campaign, a sentiment which was also delivered during the meeting.