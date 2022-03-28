Team Kim Wins Silver Medal at World Championship

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean women's curling team won the silver medal at this year's world curling championship, wrapping up the annual competition with the nation's best-ever showing.The Olympic silver medalists "Team Kim," led by skip Kim Eun-jung, on Sunday lost to Switzerland 6-7 in the final match at the World Women's Curling Championship in Prince George, Canada.It was South Korea's first advancement to the gold medal match at the world championships. The country's best finish previously was winning the bronze medal at the 2019 competition.South Korea directly advanced to the semifinals, winning nine out of 12 matches in the round robin. South Korea then defeated host Canada 9-6, vying for the gold medal against Switzerland.Team Kim rose to international acclaim after winning the silver medal at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. The five-member team, however, was eliminated after the round robin at last month's Beijing Winter Olympics.