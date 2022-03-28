Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Sports

Team Kim Wins Silver Medal at World Championship

Written: 2022-03-28 16:05:01Updated: 2022-03-28 16:05:50

Team Kim Wins Silver Medal at World Championship

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean women's curling team won the silver medal at this year's world curling championship, wrapping up the annual competition with the nation's best-ever showing.

The Olympic silver medalists "Team Kim," led by skip Kim Eun-jung, on Sunday lost to Switzerland 6-7 in the final match at the World Women's Curling Championship in Prince George, Canada.

It was South Korea's first advancement to the gold medal match at the world championships. The country's best finish previously was winning the bronze medal at the 2019 competition.

South Korea directly advanced to the semifinals, winning nine out of 12 matches in the round robin. South Korea then defeated host Canada 9-6, vying for the gold medal against Switzerland.

Team Kim rose to international acclaim after winning the silver medal at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. The five-member team, however, was eliminated after the round robin at last month's Beijing Winter Olympics.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >