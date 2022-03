Photo : YONHAP News

Health authorities have forecast that the current COVID-19 wave has passed its peak and has shifted to a downward trend, with the daily number expected to fall below 200-thousand within the next four weeks.According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA), predictions by local and international experts showed a downward trend, although there were differences in the projected decreases, with some predicting the daily number will go below 300-thousand by next week.The number of critically-ill patients were forecast to peak at 1-thousand-680 and shift to a downturn some time next month.While Omicron accounts for 100 percent of all viruses detected in the country, the more transmissible subvariant BA.2 or “stealth omicron,” accounted for over 56 percent of total infections last week.