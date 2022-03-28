Unification Ministry: N. Korea's Moratorium Repudiation Aggravated Tensions

Photo : YONHAP News

The ministry in charge of inter-Korean affairs assessed that North Korea's recent repudiation of its self-imposed moratorium on long-range missile launches has aggravated tensions surrounding the Korean Peninsula.In a report on the North's latest intercontinental ballistic missile test submitted to parliament on Monday, the unification ministry said Pyongyang posed a serious security threat amid the crisis in Ukraine and a leadership transition in South Korea. The report noted that provocations continued despite previous warnings from Seoul and Washington.The ministry believes that the North will mobilize all of its capabilities toward strengthening its defense capacity including nuclear force, justifying it as a preparation for a long-term confrontation against the U.S.The ministry also predicted that Pyongyang will conduct further tension-escalating provocations around the time of the 110th anniversary of the birth of late regime founder Kim Il-sung on April 15.Officials said the government will work carefully to avoid accidental clashes along the land and maritime borders, while urging the North to return to dialogue and negotiation.