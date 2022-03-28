Presidential Transition Committee to Consider Changes, Abolishment of Tenant Laws

Photo : KBS News

The Presidential Transition Committee is reviewing whether to abolish or make revisions to three leasing laws intended to protect tenants, saying that they are causing considerable confusion in the market.According to the team on Monday, the need for improvements to the three tenant laws have been recognized, with various opinions presented on how to best rectify the shortcomings. Modifications to the laws are expected to be implemented in stages according to market and legislative conditions.Three tenant laws were reformed in 2020, obligating landlords to automatically renew large-sum deposit leases for two years after the first two, limiting rent increases to 5 percent and requiring rental contracts to be reported to local government within a month.Critics have said the laws interfered with the market and only fueled disputes between homeowners and tenants.