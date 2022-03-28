Moon: 'Proud Achivements by Public Should Not Be Denied'

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in said on Monday that “proud” achievements accomplished by the public should not be denied because of his administration’s shortcomings.Moon made the remark in a meeting with his secretaries, an apparent expression of concern over President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol’s move to veer away from the policies pursued under his watch.Noting that South Korea is the only country in the world that has successfully transformed from a developing country into a developed one, the outgoing president credits the success to efforts from all previous governments, as well as the incumbent government, to inherit the accomplishments of their preceding ones and supplement their shortfalls.Moon said the country is still behind others in many fields and in different developmental stages of certain areas, calling it homework to be continuously done under new governments.Stressing continuity in managing key state affairs, he said South Korea should be assessed as a comprehensive success story and move forward for further success.