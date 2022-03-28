Seoul's FM: 'S. Korea-US Summit in May Possibility'

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong says there is a possibility a summit between incoming President Yoon Suk Yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden will be held in May.Chung shared his views during a parliamentary foreign affairs committee meeting on Monday, responding to a related question from committee chair Lee Kwang-jae of the Democratic Party.Chung, who sat down with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts in Hawaii last month, said because of a possibility that a South Korea-U.S. summit will be held immediately after the launch of the new government, the incumbent government needs to help with substantial preparations for it.He added that the Foreign Ministry is closely cooperating with Yoon’s transition committee with regard to important diplomatic schedules and pending diplomatic issues.There is speculation that Biden could visit South Korea following his trip to Japan to attend a Quad security alliance summit involving the U.S., Japan, India and Australia. The multilateral summit is expected to be held late May.