PPP Lawmakers Criticize Moon's N. Korea Policy

Lawmakers of the would-be ruling People Power Party have strongly criticized the Moon Jae-in administration’s North Korea policy.Speaking before Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong who was summoned for a meeting of the National Assembly Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee on Monday, Representative Cho Tae-yong called Moon’s peace process on the Korean peninsula a failure.The lawmaker, who had served as a vice foreign minister under the previous Park Geun-hye administration, claimed that Moon’s signature policy fell into a coma when the North demolished the inter-Korean liaison office last year and was pronounced dead with the recent launch of an ICBM.Representative Kim Gi-hyeon argued that the peace process appeared to have brought temporary peace but failed to build substantial foundation for peace, calling for the need for “transformational” policy changes.Minister Chung refuted such criticism and said summits between the two Koreas and between Seoul, Washington and Pyongyang were not political events but efforts to achieve practical progress toward denuclearization.