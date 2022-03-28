Moon Agrees to Cooperate on Relocation of Top Office after Reviewing Budget

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has reportedly expressed intent to cooperate with President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol's plan to move the top office to the defense ministry compound.The outgoing and incoming presidents held their first meeting at the presidential office at 6 p.m. on Monday, 19 days after Yoon's election victory.After the meeting that lasted for two hours and 51 minutes, Yoon's Chief of Staff, Chang Je-won, said in a press briefing that Moon expressed that the decision on the relocation of the top office was up to the incoming government.Moon reportedly said he will cooperate with the relocation after closely reviewing the budget related to the exact relocation plan.The two sides shared the need of a new supplementary budget to compensate those suffering losses due to the government's COVID-19 restrictions and agreed to continue working-level consultation on the matter.Chang said there was no discussion about a pardon for former President Lee Myung-bak.