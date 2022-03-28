Menu Content

Economy

Consumer Sentiment Improves in March

Written: 2022-03-29 08:36:44Updated: 2022-03-29 09:33:16

Consumer Sentiment Improves in March

Photo : YONHAP News

Consumer sentiment slightly improved this month, due in part to eased social distancing measures.

According to the Bank of Korea(BOK) on Tuesday, the Composite Consumer Sentiment Index(CCSI) came to 103-point-two in March, up zero-point-one from the previous month.

The rise comes after a drop of one-point-three points in February, when the nation saw a spike in COVID-19 infections.

A reading above 100 means optimists outnumber pessimists.

Of the six indices comprising the CCSI, the index for people's sentiment on current living standards and the index for people's outlook for their future incomes remained unchanged at 90 and 99, respectively.

However, the index gauging the public’s assessment of the current economy slipped four points on-month to 71. The index gauging people's future outlook on the economy also fell four points to 87.

A subindex measuring people's future outlook on housing prices jumped seven points on-month to 104 in March, reflecting public expectations that the incoming government will ease real estate regulations.
