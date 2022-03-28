Menu Content

Top Military Officers of S. Korea, US, Japan to Hold Talks

Written: 2022-03-29 09:12:24Updated: 2022-03-29 09:32:02

Photo : YONHAP News

The top military officers of South Korea, the United States and Japan will reportedly hold a meeting in Hawaii on Wednesday following a series of North Korean missile launches.

According to Japan's Kyodo News, Chairman of South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) Won In-choul will meet his U.S. and Japanese counterparts – Mark Milley and Koji Yamazaki – on Wednesday for talks.

The planned meeting is expected to discuss joint responses to North Korea's provocations following the North's recent launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile.

Ahead of the three-way talks, the JCS chiefs of the U.S. and Japan will reportedly hold a separate bilateral meeting on Tuesday.

The previous meeting of the three nations' top military officers was held in late April last year, when they shared concerns about North Korea's nuclear and missile threats and confirmed the importance of trilateral cooperation.
