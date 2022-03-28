Daily COVID-19 Cases Climb Back Above 300,000

Photo : KBS News

Daily COVID-19 climbed back above 300-thousand just a day after falling below 200-thousand for the first time in 25 days.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Tuesday that 347-thousand-554 infections were reported throughout the previous day, including 41 cases from overseas. The total caseload came to twelve-million-350-thousand-428.The daily tally jumped over 160-thousand from a day ago to surpass 300-thousand again. However, the figure decreased about 63-hundred from a week ago and about 15-thousand from two weeks ago.The government said on Monday that the omicron variant has passed its peak and is beginning to subside slowly.The number of patients in critical care dropped by 58 to one-thousand-215, remaining above one-thousand for the 22nd straight day.Monday saw 237 deaths from the virus, raising the death toll to 15-thousand-423. The fatality rate fell to zero-point-12 percent.The occupancy rate of ICU beds for critically ill patients nationwide stood at 68-point-two percent as of 12 a.m. Tuesday.The number of home-treatment patients dropped by about 134-thousand to one-point-seven million.