Photo : YONHAP News

Russia is seeking to restrict the entry of citizens from the U.S. and other nations that have joined sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, including South Korea.According to AFP, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday during a televised address that a presidential decree is being drafted on retaliatory visa measures against citizens of foreign states that have engaged in "unfriendly" actions.Lavrov said the act will introduce a number of restrictions on entry into Russia, but did not elaborate further.Since Western nations and their allies imposed sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, Moscow created a list of "unfriendly" countries including the U.S., Australia, Canada, Britain, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, and all EU member states.