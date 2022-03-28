Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Consultations with US on Joining IPEF to Accelerate

Written: 2022-03-29 11:51:10Updated: 2022-03-29 14:01:17

Consultations with US on Joining IPEF to Accelerate

Photo : YONHAP News

The government plans to accelerate consultations with the United States on the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework and gather opinions from domestic experts on Seoul's participation.

Trade minister Yeo Han-koo said during a meeting with the private sector on Tuesday that the U.S.-led initiative is expected to provide new opportunities for South Korea.

The minister added that the government is positively reviewing participation to strengthen cooperation in stabilizing supply chains and addressing new trade issues such as digital transactions.

He is scheduled to discuss the matter during a videoconference with U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Thursday, a day after talks with U.S. Rep. Ami Bera, the co-chair of the U.S. Congressional Caucus on Korea.

Last October, the Biden administration proposed that South Korea join the framework, widely considered a U.S. attempt to counter China's growing economic influence in the region.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >