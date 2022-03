Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition People Power Party(PPP) floor leader Kim Gi-hyeon will step down before his term ends in late April, prior to the inauguration of Yoon Suk Yeol in May.Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Kim said it would be more efficient for a new PPP floor leader to negotiate with the ruling Democratic Party(DP) on parliamentary confirmations for the incoming government's personnel appointments as well as other bills.Kim mentioned the DP’s recent election of their new floor leader when explaining his decision.The PPP is set to elect the new floor leader on April 8.